The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of leaves burning in a ditch Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports firefighters found sticks and leaves smoldering in the ditch when they arrived at the intersection of LIV 224 and 237. He says the department used about 50 gallons of water and rakes to extinguish the debris.

Crews were at the scene about 40 minutes.

