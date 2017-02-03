Chillicothe Fire Department responds to assistance call from Hale

The Chillicothe Fire Department provided assistance to the Hale Fire Department Thursday afternoon at the scene of a grass and brush fire.

The location was listed as 16640 LIV road number 326, the owner was listed as William Ross.

A report from Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrel Wright stated the fire burned approximately 300 acres of a field and brush. He noted Chillicothe responded with a tanker, brush truck, and three personnel.

Besides Hale and Chillicothe, other fire departments responding were from Dawn and Carrollton. Missouri Department of Conservation also had personnel at the scene.

Firefighters were at the scene for nearly three hours Thursday.

