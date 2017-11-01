Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 4 calls during a busy Halloween

It was a busy Halloween for firefighters at Chillicothe responding to at least four calls for service and participating in the Chillicothe Boo Fest and Pumpkin Drop.

During the noon hour, Chillicothe Fire department responded to the EZ-Do Laundromat for an odor investigation. Upon arrival, crews were able to smell an odor but unable to locate the origin.

After several minutes of searching, Chief Darrell Wright said firefighters located the odor in an aluminum trash can where supposedly a customer threw away a mattress cover with a mixture of chemicals that gave off a strong toxic odor. The item was disposed of from the premises and the business was then ventilated.

In the 1 o’clock hour, the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Polk Street for a carbon monoxide investigation. Upon arrival, the crew checked the family and the home for carbon monoxide with no indications of a leak.

In the 2 o’clock hour, firefighters were called to the Dollar Tree at 510 South Washington for a fire in a heater in the rear. Upon arrival, employees and customers were outside. Chief Wright said a heater in the rear stockroom had a blower motor malfunction and filled the room with smoke. It was confirmed fire had not spread to the roof or anywhere around the heater. The department ventilated smoke from the room.

Tuesday evening, after 7 pm, firefighters went to 10419 LIV Road 2313 for smoke in the house. Light smoke was found in the house, but no fire. Chief Wright said a heating company determined a new heating/cooling system that had been installed, was burning the oils off the new heating unit.

