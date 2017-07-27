Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 1725 Derringer

The Chillicothe Fire Department Wednesday evening responded to 1725 Derringer in response to a propane grill on fire on the back deck of the structure.

The owner was listed as John Barnes and according to a report from Assistant Chief Eric Reeter, off duty fire personnel had used a garden hose to put out the deck fire. The propane bottle on the grill was allowed to burn out.

The Chillicothe department used 165 gallons of foam/water mix to cool the grill, propane bottle and the deck.

Reeter noted the barbecue grill was a total loss and there was damage to the deck rail and floor along with a hot tub that was sitting on the deck.

