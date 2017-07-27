Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 1725 Derringer

Local News July 27, 2017 KTTN News
Chillicothe Missouri Fire Department

The Chillicothe Fire Department Wednesday evening responded to 1725 Derringer in response to a propane grill on fire on the back deck of the structure.

The owner was listed as John Barnes and according to a report from Assistant Chief Eric Reeter, off duty fire personnel had used a garden hose to put out the deck fire. The propane bottle on the grill was allowed to burn out.

The Chillicothe department used 165 gallons of foam/water mix to cool the grill, propane bottle and the deck.

Reeter noted the barbecue grill was a total loss and there was damage to the deck rail and floor along with a hot tub that was sitting on the deck.

