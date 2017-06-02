Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 1408 Fair Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a house early Thursday morning.

Chief Darrell Wright reports that crews determined the smoke was coming from a clothes dryer in the residence at 1408 Fair Street.

They unplugged the dryer and removed clothes from it.

Wright says the owner said the dryer had been started just prior to seeing the smoke.

Windows were opened and a fan was used to remove the smoke from the residence owned by Tracy Perez.

Wright reports firefighters were on the scene about 30 minutes.

