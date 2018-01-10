Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 1112 Hillside Drive

The Chillicothe Fire Department Tuesday night responded to a report of a possible electrical fire at 1112 Hillside Drive in Chillicothe.

Chief Darrell Wright said an electrical floor heater had over-heated and the thermostat on the wall was hot. He quoted the owner as stating sparks had come from the thermostat prior to calling the fire department.

The department used a thermal imaging camera to look for heat in the floor and ceiling areas as the radiant heater was on. The department then disconnected power to the heater and the owner was advised to contact an electrician. No actual fire was found.

Chillicothe responded with two fire pumper trucks and seven personnel to the residence of Dea Campbell for nearly one hour last night.

