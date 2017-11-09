Chillicothe Fire Department receives $160K grant to update equipment

The Chillicothe Fire Department received a Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant to update and replace self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs).

The $160,000 grant allowed for the replacement of 28 current in-service SCBAs, which are about 18 to 22 years old. Firefighters will train with the new models before they are put into service.

Fire Chief Darrell Wright says firefighters carry SCBAs on their backs for safe breathing air while inside a harmful atmosphere, such as a burning structure, confined space, or hazardous environment.

The new equipment has the newest, up to date features with buddy breathing capabilities, personal alert safety system devices, and air packs. Wright explains buddy breathing will allow a firefighter who runs out of air or has a malfunction to link SCBAs together to get out safely.

He says the personal alert safety system will set off an alarm if a firefighter is down, does not move, is injured, or needs help.

Wright adds that the air packs will include a new snap change system, so less time is spent changing bottles when firefighters are out of air.

