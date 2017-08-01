Chillicothe Fire Department Chief Darrell Wright receives top honor at Branson convention

Chillicothe Fire Department Chief Darrell Wright received an award at the annual Missouri Emergency Medical Services Association Convention in Branson.

Wright received the Community Services Administrator of the Year Award.

He was also given a binder with 14 letters of support written by fire department staff, city representatives, and city, school, hospital, and community leaders on why he should win the award as well as his impact on the community.

Chillicothe Mayor Chuck Haney says Wright was the driving force behind getting the Life Flight Eagle Air Ambulance to relocate its home base to the Chillicothe Municipal Airport.

Haney adds that Wright led the campaign to build a new fire training center in the southwest part of Chillicothe and expanded personnel for the fire and ambulance departments as well as the remodeling and building an addition for the current fire and ambulance department.

