Chillicothe FFA students compete in speaking contests

Chillicothe FFA students participated in the Area II Fall Speaking Contest in Gallatin.

Meredith Oesch competed in the Missouri Farm Bureau Contest, Garrett Cramer competed in the Missouri Pork Producers Contest, Malloree Summers competed in the Missouri Institute of Cooperatives, Claire Shipp competed in the Missouri Teach Ag, Sydney Baxter competed in the Missouri Soil and Water Conservation, McKayla Shady competed in the Missouri Cattleman’s, Kaylee Lewis competed in the Missouri Sheep Producers, and Caroline Warren competed in the Missouri Young Farmers speech contest. Meredith, Malloree, Claire, Kaylee, Caroline, and Garrett moved on to the district competition on November 8, 2017.

On November 8, 2017, Chillicothe FFA students participated in the Northwest District Fall Speaking Contest in Cameron.

Meredith Oesch competed in the Missouri Farm Bureau Contest, Garrett Cramer competed in the Missouri Pork Producers Contest where he was selected as alternate to state, Malloree Summers competed in the Missouri Institute of Cooperatives, Claire Shipp competed in the Missouri Teach Ag, Kaylee Lewis competed in the Missouri Sheep Producers, and Caroline Warren competed in the Missouri Young Farmers speech contest.

Meredith received first place in the Young Farmers competition and will compete at the state level on December 3, 2017, in Lake Ozark, MO; Kaylee received first place in the Missouri Sheep Producers competition and will compete at the state level on December 3, 2017, in Lake Ozark, MO.

