Chillicothe FFA places 2nd in state trapshoot competition

More than 76,000 shots rang out from the Missouri Trapshooters Association home grounds in Linn Creek during the 30th Annual Missouri FFA and High School Trap Championship with more than 760 students from all over the state participating.

“Despite the rainy weather, we saw several perfect scores and many 99s,” said Missouri Department of Conservation Education Outreach Coordinator Eric Edwards, who helped staff the event “We even had to have a shoot-off to decide placement in some divisions because of all the 100-out-of-100 scores these kids put up today.”

“The dedication of these young people amazes me,” said Edwards. “Some are here just to have a good time and socialize with other kids from arounFFAd the state, while others get very serious about the competition aspect. We had several shooters who will be going to college next year on full-ride scholarships to compete on a collegiate level in the shotgun sports.”

He added, “These outstanding youth along with their dedicated coaches, show that not only is Missouri a great place to hunt and fish, but a great place to enjoy shooting sports too!”

The team of Brady Bothwell (98), Garret Cramer (94), Eric Davis (98), Peyton Hein (89), Clayton Walker (91) placed 2nd in the State FFA Shoot. As a team, they shot 470 out of 500. The team of Garret Donoho (89), Madison Eller (80), Wyatt Maddux (90), Trent Norman (89), and Christian Reed (84) competed. As a team, they shot 432 out of 500.Other students that participated on an individual basis were Austin Case (75), Hunter Horton (80), and Jackson Pauley (71). Brady Bothwell received 4th high individual in the Senior Division with a score of 98 and Eric Davis received 2nd high individual in the Junior Division with a score of 98. This year the coaching staff consisted of Sarge Ralls and Tony Burtch.

The objectives of the program are to involve students in the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship, and ethical behavior, along with the safe and responsible use of firearms. Also, the program helps to develop self-confidence, personal discipline, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

