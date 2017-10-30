Chillicothe FFA members compete in competition at Trenton Trap Range

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter recently attended the area trap shoot held at the Trenton Trap Range.

The first place overall team was the Chillicothe team with the Chillicothe FFA Chapter having 4 teams comprised of 27 individuals

Those on the teams along with advisors and coaching staff that traveled to Trenton are Wyatt Maddux-B 49,Eric Davis-A 48, Clayton Walker A-42, Mack Anderson A-43, Garrett Cramer A-44, Peyton Hein-A 44, Garrett Donoho A-42, Christian Reed B-44, Drake Bradley B-38, Colby Gillespie B-39, Malloree Summers B-26, Brock Gott C-43, Dakota Ferrell C-34, Chandler Stedem C-23, Cole Wolf C-21, Ryan Panholzer C-22, Chase Neptune D-33, Tucker Burtch D-40, Keegan Valbracht D-37, Morgan Anderson D-31, Trace Rardon D-44, Trent Norman B-39, Brook Horton D-31, Austin Case C-29, Sullevin Diegelman–25, Jessie Case-23, Montana Plattner-21, Randy Plattner (FFA Advisor), Tony Burtch (volunteer coach), and Sarge Ralls (volunteer coach) that traveled to Trenton to take part in the competition.

Chillicothe Team A received first place, Team B received second, Team D received fifth, and Team C received tenth place (tie) in the team competition.

Individuals with top-five honors were 1st Wyatt Maddux, 2nd Eric Davis (3-way tie).

