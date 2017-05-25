Chillicothe FFA members attend Youth Leadership Day

At the Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Day, students gain an understanding of the importance of becoming informed and involved citizens and additionally focus on the agricultural and rural issues that impact the state.

The 23rd Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Day attracted over 400 students and chaperones from 63 counties.

The day began early for many of the groups as they traveled from across the state to Jefferson City. Following a brief orientation at the MFB Home Office, they boarded buses to the Capitol.

Sherry Jones, Livingston County Farm Bureau Board President, arranged for Chillicothe FFA members to meet with their respective elected official Senator Mike Pearce and Representative Rusty Black. Students interacted with members of the General Assembly and got a firsthand look at the activities surrounding a day at the Capitol.

Following lunch at the MFB Home Office, the group was welcomed by Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst. The featured speaker was Cody Jones. Cody, a 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri, spent a year in Africa as an AgriCorps worker.

He shared his day-to-day experiences as a teacher in this developing country. Cody returned to his home and is now farming with his dad near Auzvasse. Throughout his presentation, he reminded the group of his passion for agriculture and encouraged each participant to find and follow their passion.

Chillicothe FFA members from Livingston County that attended were Wade Campbell, Austin Case, Hunter Horton, Adler Marshall, and Cole Wolf.

Like this: Like Loading...