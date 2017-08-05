Chillicothe FFA members attend officer retreat

Chillicothe FFA Officer teams recently held their annual officer retreat at Mozingo Lake in Maryville.

The retreat focused on activities planning, communication skills, teamwork, and leadership. The teams set goals, planned activities for the chapter and worked on team building skills.

During downtime members enjoyed time on the lake with swimming, then participated in the MOERA obstacle course.

MOERA is designed to develop climbing skills, leadership development, self-esteem, and empowerment activities.

Like this: Like Loading...