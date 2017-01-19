Chillicothe FFA members attend Greenhand Conference on NCMC campus

Chillicothe FFA members recently attended the Greenhand Motivational Conference in Trenton, Missouri on the NCMC campus.

Over 4500 first year, FFA members from more than 320 Missouri High Schools had the opportunity to learn about being positive role models, learning to get involved, making sound choices, becoming active team members and making a positive difference in their lives, school, and their community at the annual Greenhand Motivational Conferences. These conferences presented by the State FFA Officers and sponsored by MFA Incorporated.

Through interactive workshops and skits, the State FFA Officers encouraged first-year FFA members to explore their talents and reach outside their comfort zone for the opportunities provided through FFA membership. They helped the new agriculture students set goals for their education, careers, and FFA experience.

Eighteen conferences were held at 13 different locations throughout the state: Missouri State Fair Grounds, Sedalia; Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green; Truman State University, Kirksville; Sullivan High School, Sullivan; Three Rivers Community College, Poplar Bluff; Missouri State University, West Plains; Lincoln University, Jefferson City; Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau; Waynesville High School, Waynesville; Missouri State University, Springfield; Missouri Western State College, St. Joseph; University of Missouri, Columbia; and North Central Missouri College, Trenton.

The FFA is a national youth organization of over 649,000 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with 342 chapters and more than 25,900 members in Missouri. The FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

