Chillicothe FFA holds annual Christmas party

Local News December 21, 2016 KTTN News
The Chillicothe FFA held their annual Christmas Party at the Chillicothe Middle School as a reward for members who held Barnwarming this year as well as a time for fellowship.

The members enjoyed dinner and then moved into the field house for some games which included basketball, dodgeball, volleyball, or other activities.

The winners of the 3 on 3 coed basketball tournament were Adler Marshall, Konner Sewell, and Magy Thomas. The junior class were the winners of the dodgeball tournament.

The students also held a hat and glove drive where they collected 116 hats, 197 gloves, and 5 scarves that were given to the Salvation Army and House of Prayer. There were approximately 155 members present and everyone seemed to enjoy the evening.

