Chillicothe FFA Chapter donates $600 to Children’s Mercy Hospital

Nearly 120 years ago, two compassionate sisters in Kansas City set out to provide the best medical care possible to all children in their community, regardless of the family’s ability to pay, and they knew they would need the community’s support to do it.

The founding sisters wrote a list of needs on a chalkboard in front of the hospital and neighbors rallied to help, and the hospital grew. Generous communities continue to provide for our patients and their families by donating goods needed during their time in care.

This year the Chillicothe FFA Chapter chose to raise money to donate to Children’s Mercy Hospital and members raised $600 during their December chapter meeting to give to the hospital.

Ag Science II students made 26 fleece blankets during class for patients at the hospital. The assistant officer team took the donations to the hospital on December 22, 2017, and received a tour of the hospital.

