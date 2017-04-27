Chillicothe Farmers Market to open beginning May 6

The Chillicothe Farmers Market will start the morning of May 6 at 8 o’clock.

It will be open Saturdays through October 28 rain or shine.

The 31st year for the Farmers Market will start with the “Ringing of the Bell” on the Chillicothe Courthouse Square.

Along with produce, there will be greenhouse plants, baked goods, jams and jellies, eggs, meats, and craft items.

A food truck offering paninis is also planned.

The Farmers Market will host Market Basket Giveaways the last Saturday of every month.

The Ninth Annual Canner Testing Day will be June 4.

Call 660-938-4645 or visit the Chillicothe Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...