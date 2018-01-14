Chillicothe Elks to host Gun and Knife Show

The Chillicothe Elks Lodge will sponsor the 16th Annual Gun and Knife Sports Show next month.

Attendees can buy, sell, and trade at the event to be held at the Elks Lodge of Chillicothe February 9th through 11th.

Set up will be held February 9th from noon to 5 o’clock in the evening. The show will be open to the public from 5 to 8 o’clock that night as well as February 10th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening, and February 11th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Admission costs $7 per day.

The Ladies Auxiliary will serve food and drinks. There will also be a gun raffle drawing the afternoon of February 11th at 2 o’clock. Tickets cost one for $5, three for $10, or eight for $20. Proceeds from the raffle will go to area scholarships.

Contact the Chillicothe Elks at 660-646-5350 for more information.

