Chillicothe Elks to hold Fall Gun and Knife Sports Show

The Chillicothe Elks Lodge 656 sponsors the Third Annual Fall Gun and Knife Sports Show next month.

Set up for the show to be held at the lodge at 401 Harvester Road will be December 1, 2017, from noon to 5 o’clock. The show will be held the night of December 1, 2017, from 5 to 8 o’clock, December 2, 2017, from 9 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening, and December 3, 2017, from 9 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

The show will feature guns, knives, ammunition, and accessories with an emphasis on shooting and sportsmen.

Attendees will be able to buy, sell, and trade and a Missouri Concealed Weapons class and a gun raffle will be available. The Ladies Auxiliary will serve food and drinks.

Admission to the event is $7.00 per day and twenty-four-hour security will be provided.

Like this: Like Loading...