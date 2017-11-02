Chillicothe Elks Lodge to host Armed Forces Appreciation Dinner

The Chillicothe Elks Lodge will be hosting their annual Armed Forces Appreciation Dinner November 9.

All Former and current enlisted armed forces veterans are encouraged to attend. The meal will be a choice of Grilled Pork chop or Baked Chicken, with Cheesy Potatoes, Old Fashioned Green Beans, Rolls, and dessert.

The Meal will be free to all current and former enlisted individuals plus one guest of their choosing. The public is encouraged to attend for a plate cost of $8.00. The full cost of the meal for the general public will be donated to local military and veteran charity.

You may RSVP by calling the lodge at 646-5350 before November 8 with your choice of entrée.

