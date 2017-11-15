Chillicothe duplex heavily damaged by fire

Considerable damage was reported to a housing duplex in Chillicothe Monday.

Firefighters responded to the duplex at 324 and 326 East Jackson and upon arrival, smoke was billowing from the eaves. One of the tenants was outside of her apartment. The other was not at home but arrived at the scene to unlock the door of her apartment. When entry was made, the report states moderate smoke was inside but no fire was visible at the time.

Fire Chief Darrell Wright said fire was discovered in the attic so some of the ceiling was removed and the roof was ventilated from the outside. Along with fire in the attic, the report noted insulation was smoldering. Fire Chief Wright said it appeared that some kind of explosion may have occurred in the apartment. Empire Gas Company was contacted and arrived at the scene.

Chief Wright said the state fire marshal’s office was contacted to investigate a possible cause of the fire. As of the time of the news release Monday, the chief reported the fire was under investigation. He described the duplex, owned by Chillicothe Housing Authority, as having major damage to the structure with a moderate amount of fire damage.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the tenants were listed in the fire department report as Penny Patterson at 324 and Michelle Andreae, next door at 326 East Jackson in Chillicothe.

