The Chillicothe City Council voted to hire a police/911 dispatcher during its latest executive session.

The council voted four to zero to hire Ellie Shirley as a full-time dispatcher.

Councilman Paul Howard was absent from the meeting.

Chillicothe City Clerk Roze Frampton says the increase in the number of full-time dispatchers from six to seven will increase the ability to cover sick days and vacation days, reduce the amount of overtime, and alleviate job burnout.

