Chillicothe City Council to meet Tuesday

The Chillicothe City Council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall Tuesday evening May 30 at 5:30.

The agenda includes accepting a bid for a new airport mower and a contract with the Freedom Festival Committee as well as a hearing to consider a request to vacate an alley, which runs north and south near 104 Polk Street.

Also on the agenda is a discussion on a change order for the 2017 Street Improvement Project, a proposed annexation of 50 Sioux Drive, adopting the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code, setting the 2017 permit fee schedule, amending the 2017-2018 budget, and starting pay for new police officers.

