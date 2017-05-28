Chillicothe City Council to meet Tuesday

Local News May 28, 2017 KTTN News
City of Chillicothe

The Chillicothe City Council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall Tuesday evening May 30 at 5:30.

The agenda includes accepting a bid for a new airport mower and a contract with the Freedom Festival Committee as well as a hearing to consider a request to vacate an alley, which runs north and south near 104 Polk Street.

Also on the agenda is a discussion on a change order for the 2017 Street Improvement Project, a proposed annexation of 50 Sioux Drive, adopting the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code, setting the 2017 permit fee schedule, amending the 2017-2018 budget, and starting pay for new police officers.

Post Views: 2

Sharing

Tags

, , ,

About KTTN News