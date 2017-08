The Chillicothe City Council approved an employment contract for Chillicothe City Administrator and two other personnel items during its executive session Monday night.

The council voted to enter into an employment contract with Darin Chappell for the Chillicothe City Administrator position.

It also voted to hire Ben Davis as a full-time fire fighter and paramedic as well as Donnie Rogers as a paid by call fire fighter after his retirement this month.

