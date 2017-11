The Chillicothe City Council hired two police officers and promoted Jeff Gillespie during an executive session Monday night.

The council voted four to zero to hire Marshall Meagher and Richard Fletcher, contingent on both of them passing the physical and Fletcher on graduating from the police academy.

The council also voted four to zero to promote Jeff Gillespie to Street Superintendent.

Council member Denny Albertson was absent from the meeting.

