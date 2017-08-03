Chillicothe City Council hires new City Administrator

The Chillicothe City Council entered into an employment contract with Darin Chappell for Chillicothe City Administrator at an executive session Monday.

Chappell is currently the Bolivar City Administrator and began the position in April 2012.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master of public administration degree from Missouri State University in Springfield.

Chappell worked as a per course faculty member at MSU for more than four years.

He also worked with MSU through the Center for Social Sciences and Public Policy Research and the Missouri Local Government Program.

