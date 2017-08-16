Chillicothe City Council hires 911 dispatcher and paramedic/firefighter

The Chillicothe City Council hired a 911 dispatcher and a paramedic/firefighter during an executive session following the regular council meeting Monday evening.

The council employed Shawn Gott of Trenton to fill the vacancy created by Donnie Rogers retiring. Gott currently works for the Trenton Fire Department and ambulance service. Fire Chief Darrell Wright said Gott is fully trained as a paramedic and firefighter and will begin work September 5.

The council employed Audrey Jones of Chillicothe as a dispatcher for 911 and the police department.

Manager Cindy Hanavan said Jones has experience as a dispatcher and was a finalist from 30 applicants for the position. She will begin work in two weeks.

