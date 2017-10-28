Chillicothe City Council has lengthy agenda for Monday meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall next week.

The workshop will start Monday evening at 5:30 and the agenda includes discussion regarding the refinancing of the Build America Bonds fire station expansion project, health insurance, and city finances. The regular meeting will be held Monday evening at 6:30.

The agenda includes authorization of the refinancing of the Building America Bonds fire station expansion project as well as ordinances regarding the purchase of Laser-Driven Fire Extinguisher Training, authorizing an easement to Harvest Properties, and regarding food codes.

It also includes discussion of the Community Garden, forming a Friends of the Parks organization, a Motion Wellness System physical activity station for senior citizens, and a donation for a gazebo at Danner Park.

An executive session to discuss litigation, real estate, and personnel matters is also planned.

