The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Travel Program will sponsor a trip to Costa Rica March 17th through 25th.

A pre-trip meeting will be held at the Grand River Historical Society and Museum in Chillicothe the afternoon of February 25th at 2 o’clock with light refreshments to be provided.

You may call the Chillicothe Chamber at 660-646-4050 or email [email protected] to reserve a spot at the meeting by February 21st.

