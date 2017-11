Nominations are sought over the course of a month for awards that will be presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce.

Categories in which nominations can be made include the chamber Business of the Year, Personal Community Service, the Chamber Person of the Year, and for Lifetime Achievement.

Nominations are due by December 15th to the Chillicothe Chamber at post office box 407 in Chillicothe.

Awards are to be presented at the annual banquet January 25th.

