Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces “Christmas Around the World” Parade theme

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that “Christmas Around the World” has been chosen as the 2017 Holiday Parade theme.

The Holiday Parade this year will be sponsored by Hy-Vee, Hedrick Medical Center and Midwest Gloves & Gear.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 18, 2017, in downtown Chillicothe and will include floats, bands, vehicles, animals, mascots, and, of course, Santa. All businesses, organizations, churches, youth groups, scout troops, and schools are encouraged to have an entry for the parade. The 71st Annual Holiday Parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee.

“Entry forms are required for parade entry,” according to Crystal Narr. “You may pick up the form at the Chillicothe Commerce Center, 514 Washington Street..”

“The committee chose the parade theme this year based off of the worldly curiosity of how Christmas is celebrated in other countries. Everyone seems to have their own traditions, customs and ways of celebrating this widely celebrated holiday,” explained Narr. “We hope people will have fun coming up with related themes for the entries this year.”

All participants are asked to decorate their parade entry. Entries can choose to be in judged or non-judged categories. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three places in each judged category. The judged categories are business, youth organizations, and non-profit organizations. Entry is free if received by Friday, November 3, 2017. After that date, a $25 fee will be charged for each entry.

For more information, contact the Chamber 660-646-4050 or [email protected].

