Chillicothe authorities bust 3 on drug charges; infant removed from home

The Chillicothe Police report the arrest of three individuals on alleged drug charges following a recent investigation.

Police Chief John Maples reports at approximately 7:30 Friday night, officers of Chillicothe Police and Deputies of Livingston County responded to the 400 block of St. Louis Avenue in reference to a wanted individual with an active Livingston County arrest warrant.

Upon arrival, officers arrested 30-year -old Brandon Scott Simpson of Mooresville on a Livingston County warrant and drug charges. Maples said officers seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was 23-year-old Felicia Pauline Martin of Chillicothe and 27-year-old Renee Justine Korona also Chillicothe.

All three were charged in the Associate Division of the Livingston County Circuit Court and held in the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail. Charges are delivery of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Maples said an infant child was removed from the home.

Bonds are $10,000 per individual pending court arraignments. During this investigation, Maples said two other theft cases were solved.

Chief Maples commended Chillicothe Police officers and Livingston County Sheriffs’ Deputies for their efforts and teamwork in fighting crime.

