The Chillicothe Arts Council will present Saint Mark’s Square next month.

The stringed quartet from Springfield, Missouri will perform at the First Christian Church in Chillicothe the afternoon of December 10th at 3 o’clock.

The box office will be open at 2 o’clock with seating at 2:30. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Saint Mark’s Square performs all genres and has been requested to include Christmas music in the show.

