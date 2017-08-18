Chillicothe Arts Council to host Bryan Savage performance

A Chillicothe native and saxophonist/flutist will perform at a fundraiser for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council in September.

Bryan Savage will perform at the United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center in Chillicothe the afternoon of September 17th at 2 o’clock.

Tickets are a $15 donation and reserved seat tickets are available by calling the Arts Office at 660-646-1173. The deadline for reserved tickets is September 15th at 5 o’clock in the evening.

Doors will be open to reserved ticket purchasers September 17th at 1:30 and those purchasing tickets at the box office will be admitted at 1:45.

Savage has toured the United States, Europe, Japan, and Canada with Al Stewart, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Amazing Rhythm Aces, and John Denver.

He also played the saxophone on Steve Martin’s “King Tut.”

