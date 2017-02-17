Chillicothe Arts Council to feature variety show

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will feature area talent at its next event.

A variety show will be at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center the afternoon of Sunday, February 26th at 3 o’clock.

The box office will open at 2 o’clock, and doors will be opened at 2:30.

The show will allow musicians and vocalists to showcase their talents and show their love of music through various genres.

Those performing include the Grand River Harmony Chorus, The Chillicothe Orchestral Ensemble, Gail Shriver, Kenny Crawford, Brenda Crawford, Patricia Adams, Hayley Brockman, Penny Kennebeck, Shelly Long, Mike Hibner, Rick Hughes, Shatia Sykes, and Mary Lou VanDeventer.

The house band members are Jamie Pauls, Adam Mast, Daniel Riekena, and Dan Venner.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and season ticket holders will be admitted with a ticket.

Call the Arts office at 660-646-1173 for more information.

