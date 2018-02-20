Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature choirs in upcoming performance

Three choirs will be featured in the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s next performance.

The William Jewell Bell Choir, the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe Children’s Choir, and the Chillicothe Community Choir will perform at the First Christian Church of Chillicothe Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock.

The box office will open Sunday at 2:30 with immediate seating. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Season ticket holders will be admitted for free with their season ticket.

Call the Chillicothe Area Arts Office at 660-646-1173 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...