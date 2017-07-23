one child life-flighted after ATV crash

The Highway Patrol reports two children from Kirksville sustained injuries when they were ejected from an all terrain vehicle Friday evening.

Eleven-year-old Lane Rongey drove the ATV eastbound on Spencer Lane one mile southeast of Kirksville when it overturned and ejected he and his passenger, 10-year-old Tristin Sherwood.

An air ambulance transported Rongey to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital with what the Patrol called serious injuries.

Sherwood was treated at the scene for what the Patrol called minor injuries.

The ATV received no damage and the Patrol reports neither Rongey nor Sherwood wore safety devices at the time of the accident.

