Charges Filed: Teen named in arrest at Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the arrest of a Chillicothe man charged with three felony counts of stealing a firearm, explosive weapon, or ammonium nitrate and one felony count of stealing of $750 or more.

Eighteen-year-old Levi Terrell was arrested Sunday as the result of a covert operation in the area where criminal activity was taking place.

The department reports he was recorded committing criminal acts and officers later arrived at Terrell’s residence with a search warrant.

The Chillicothe S.P.I.D.E.R. Team and officers gained entry into the residence after he barricaded himself inside.

Bond for Terrell is $25,000 cash.

In the past three weeks, Chillicothe police had responded to and taken multiple stolen property reports, in which items were removed from what was believed to be unlocked motor vehicles.

