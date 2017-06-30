Chain reaction crash near Carrollton injures 1

One person was injured in what was a four vehicle, chain reaction, accident Thursday on Highway 65 just north of Carrollton.

The highway patrol reports 30-year-old Shawn Brotherton of Carrollton was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle driven by 32-year-old James Johnson of Slater. Brotherton received moderate injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

The report indicates a northbound car driven by 54-year-old Claud Miller of Norborne was attempting to make a right turn onto Route Double C. Stopped behind him were cars driven by 77-year-old Glenda Merten of Grandview and by James Johnson of Slater.

Investigators said a car driven by 19-year-old Carrollton resident Jordan Stewart-Humphrey also was northbound, began sliding, but struck the rear of the SUV which pushed it into the rear of the one in front of it and in turn that one struck the rear of the car attempting to turn.

None of the drivers were hurt and all were wearing seat belts.

Vehicles in the middle were totaled while the Stewart-Humphrey car had extensive damage. The one driven by Miller was listed with minor damage.

