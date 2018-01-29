Central Elementary School students learn about leadership and agriculture

Students from Mrs. Howe’s leadership class at Central Elementary School in Chillicothe received a hands-on learning experience Friday, January 26, 2018.

The leadership group is the nature/agriculture group, the students get to meet once a week to learn how leadership connects with nature and agriculture. The Litton Crusaders assisted the class this week with planting, growing, harvesting, and uses of corn in their classroom. Students then got to enjoy some food products made from corn, as well as making slime to take home.

The materials were provided Litton Crusaders program and Livingston County Farm Bureau. At a later date, the students will plant seeds to grow plants in their outdoor classroom at school.

The students expressed appreciation to all involved with the planting activity, as well as the Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation for supporting the activity through the Litton Crusaders program and the Livingston County Farm Bureau.

