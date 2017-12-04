Central Elementary School students learn about leadership, agriculture

Students from Mrs. Howe’s leadership class at Central Elementary School experienced a hands-on learning experience on November 18, 2017.

The leadership group is the nature/agriculture group where the students get to meet once a week to learn how leadership connects with nature and agriculture. The Litton Crusaders assisted the class with parts of a seed, seeds to germinate, and seed distribution in their classroom.

The materials were provided Litton Crusaders program and Livingston County Farm Bureau. Later, the students will plant seeds to grow plants in their outdoor classroom at school.

 

