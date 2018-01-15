Centers for Disease Control recommends antiviral to treat flu this season

The Centers for Disease Control says the majority of flu illness so far this season has been caused by influenza A H3N2 viruses.

When influenza A H3N2 viruses are predominant, flu seasons tend to be worse, with more hospitalizations and deaths. If you are very sick with flu symptoms or at high risk of serious complications with flu symptoms, the CDC recommends you be treated with a prescription flu antiviral drug. For people at high risk of serious flu complications, treatment with an antiviral drug can mean the difference between having a milder illness and having a very serious illness that could result in a hospital stay.

Most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care or antiviral drugs. If you get sick with flu symptoms, in most cases, you should stay home and avoid contact with other people except to get medical care.

If, however, you have symptoms of flu and are in a high-risk group, or are very sick or worried about your illness, contact your health care provider (doctor, physician assistant, etc.).

You might need antiviral medication to treat flu:

Antiviral drugs can treat flu illness

Antiviral drugs are different from antibiotics. They are prescription medicines (pills, liquid or an inhaled powder) and are not available over-the-counter

Antiviral drugs can make illness milder and shorten the time you are sick. They also can prevent serious flu complications , like pneumonia

It’s very important that antiviral drugs be used early to treat people who are very sick with the flu (for example, people who are in the hospital) and people who are sick with the flu and have a greater chance of getting serious flu complications, either because of their age or because they have a high-risk medical condition. Other people also may be treated with antiviral drugs by their doctor this season. Most otherwise-healthy people who get the flu, however, do not need to be treated with antiviral drugs.

Studies show that flu antiviral drugs work best for treatments when they are started within 2 days of getting sick. However, starting them later can still be helpful, especially if the sick person has a high-risk health condition or is very sick from the flu (for example, hospitalized patients). Follow your doctor’s instructions for taking these drugs.

If you get sick:

1. Take Antivirals Drugs, if prescribed by a doctor

2. Take everyday precautions to protect others while sick

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

3. Stay home until you are better

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. Your fever should be gone without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

