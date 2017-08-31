“Celebrity versus Trenton Heroes” softball games to be held September 9

The annual “Celebrity versus Trenton Heroes” softball games will be held next month.

The games will be played at Griffin Field the evening of September 9 with opening ceremonies 6 o’clock with two games to follow. This year’s games are in memory of Cindy Gott who loved to play against the Heroes.

The Galt Fire and Volunteer Fire Departments will hold a tug of war contest against the Heroes between the two games in honor of Gott.

Sam Day will provide two baskets for a silent auction which will include her homemade salsa, pickled beets, green beans, and pickles.

A concession stand will serve hot dogs from Smithfield Foods of Princeton, chili and cheese dogs, nachos, and drinks.

The Galt Cafe and Roberta Sayer and family will sell homemade brownies in memory of Cindy Gott.

