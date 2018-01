Jamesport will be the location this Saturday for what the Bud Wilson family calls a “Celebration of Life.”

Activities scheduled for the A.V. Spillman Events Center include a carry-in meal at 2 o’clock; the memorial service is at 3 o’clock, and the visitation extends until 7 o’clock Saturday evening.

Memorial contributions can be given to Jeffrey “Bud” Wilson’s children (Ralee and Creed) education fund in care of a sister: Paula Murphy at 2603 Pleasant Plain in Trenton.

Like this: Like Loading...