Catch and Release Trout Season Underway at Missouri’s Trout Parks

The Catch and Release Trout Fishing Program is underway at the 4 Missouri trout parks and runs on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of each weekend. Bennett Springs Hatchery Manager Ben Havens says the daily tag is not required, but there are other rules.

The four Missouri trout parks are Bennett Springs State Park, Montauk State Park, Roaring River State Park and Meramec Springs Park.

A daily tag is not required during the catch and release season which ends on Monday, February 12th. Opening day next year will be on Thursday, March 1st.

