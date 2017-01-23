Case of Kansas dog breeder’s death remains unsolved

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – The family of a central Kansas dog breeder whose body was found among her puppies nearly seven months ago wants to remind the public that her death remains a mystery.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Saline County authorities continue to search for clues in the June death of 57-year-old Lori Heimer. Her body was found on the family’s 80-acre farm near Assaria, just south of Salina.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2iX3mVb ) the KBI has not said how Heimer died but said she was brutally murdered.

Heimer told her husband that she was expecting a potential customer the day she was killed but didn’t return to the house. She bred poodles and other small dogs.

A $37,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

