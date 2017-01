A Carrollton teenager was injured early today when the car he was driving traveled off Highway 10 in Carroll County, struck the ditch and overturned.

The highway patrol reports 18-year-old Nicholas Burton received minor injuries and declined treatment. The report indicates he was not wearing a seat belt.

The car was demolished in the Highway 10 accident at 12:34 am, west of Carroll county road number 177.

