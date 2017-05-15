Carrollton teen hurt attempting to avoid deer in road

A Carrollton resident was injured early this morning when, authorities say, he attempted to avoid a deer on Highway 139 in Chariton county, swerved, and drove off the left side of the road where the pickup hit a ditch.

19-year-old Jordan Stewart Humphrey of Carrollton received what the highway patrol called moderate injuries. He was taken to the Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The accident, before 1 in the morning today, caused extensive damage to the pickup.

The report indicates the youth was not using a seat belt.

