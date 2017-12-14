Carrollton teen faces child molestation charge

A Carrollton teen faces a charge of child molestation in Carroll County.

Online court information shows 19-year-old Dekota Hamblen has been charged with felony second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.

Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Cassandra Brown filed charges against him Wednesday. A warrant was also issued with bond set at $50,000 cash only with special conditions.

Media reports state Hamblen allegedly terrorized and subjected the victim to sexual contact with a panda costume between November 24th and 26th.

In a forensic interview, he denied touching the victim and requested a lawyer.

