Carroll County Memorial Hospital to host “Fit and Fun” event

Local News February 8, 2018 KTTN News
Carroll County Memorial Hospital at Carrollton

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton will partner with the Care Connection for Aging Services to host a Fit and Fun event.

The event will be held in the 4 Corners Cafe in the hospital the evening of February 22nd from 4 to 6 o’clock and will offer health screenings to seniors at least 60 years old. Screenings will include blood pressure, blood glucose, and bone-density vouchers.

There will also be coloring for adults, cooking demonstrations, Bingo, and a Tai Chi exercise demonstration.

Post Views: 5

Sharing

Tags

, , , ,

About KTTN News