Carroll County Memorial Hospital to host “Fit and Fun” event

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton will partner with the Care Connection for Aging Services to host a Fit and Fun event.

The event will be held in the 4 Corners Cafe in the hospital the evening of February 22nd from 4 to 6 o’clock and will offer health screenings to seniors at least 60 years old. Screenings will include blood pressure, blood glucose, and bone-density vouchers.

There will also be coloring for adults, cooking demonstrations, Bingo, and a Tai Chi exercise demonstration.

